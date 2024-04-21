The race for the Premiership golden boots seems to be a pretty straightforward one at this point.
Hearts man Lawrence Shankland holds a comfortable four-goal lead over James Tavernier, while the nearest striker to the Scotland international is Bojan Miovski with 14.
With that in mind, we have put together a list of the best strikers in the Premiership this season based on, not goals, but WhoScored ratings up to this point.
Take a look below to see whether Hearts and Hibs stars feature, and it will be no surprise that a certain Mr Shankland does indeed pop up on this list.
