The 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season is officially underway, with the first lot of results now locked in.
Celtic shot straight to the top of the table thanks to a 4-0 win over Kilmarnock, joining St Mirren and Aberdeen as the only three teams to secure a win in the opening weekend. Elsewhere in the country, Hearts performed well in a 0-0 draw against Rangers while Hibs were dealt a 3-0 defeat away to St Mirren.
The season is long and there is plenty of time for all 12 clubs to build on their opening results. WhoScored? has locked in the first ratings of the season based on each player’s opening performances, let’s take a look at who tops the rankings so far.