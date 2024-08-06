The 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season is officially underway, with the first lot of results now locked in.

Celtic shot straight to the top of the table thanks to a 4-0 win over Kilmarnock, joining St Mirren and Aberdeen as the only three teams to secure a win in the opening weekend. Elsewhere in the country, Hearts performed well in a 0-0 draw against Rangers while Hibs were dealt a 3-0 defeat away to St Mirren.