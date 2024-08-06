Top 17 highest rated Scottish Premiership players from opening weekend including Hearts star and league rivals

By Georgia Goulding
Published 6th Aug 2024, 16:00 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2024, 16:50 BST

Who performed the best in the Scottish Premiership opening weekend?

The 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season is officially underway, with the first lot of results now locked in.

Celtic shot straight to the top of the table thanks to a 4-0 win over Kilmarnock, joining St Mirren and Aberdeen as the only three teams to secure a win in the opening weekend. Elsewhere in the country, Hearts performed well in a 0-0 draw against Rangers while Hibs were dealt a 3-0 defeat away to St Mirren.

The season is long and there is plenty of time for all 12 clubs to build on their opening results. WhoScored? has locked in the first ratings of the season based on each player’s opening performances, let’s take a look at who tops the rankings so far.

Rating: 7.72 vs Hearts

1. Jack Butland (Rangers)

Rating: 7.72 vs Hearts | SNS Group

Rating: 7.74 vs Kilmarnock

2. Greg Taylor (Celtic)

Rating: 7.74 vs Kilmarnock | SNS Group

Rating: 7.76 vs Kilmarnock

3. Reo Hatate (Celtic)

Rating: 7.76 vs Kilmarnock | SNS Group

Rating: 7.76 vs Dundee United

4. Luke McCowan (Dundee FC)

Rating: 7.76 vs Dundee United | SNS Group

