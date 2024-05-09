The top 25 goalscorers in Europe: Arsenal, Liverpool, Rangers + Hearts stars ranked with Mbappe + more

By Ben Banks
Published 9th May 2024, 11:00 BST

Liverpool, Rangers, Arsenal stars and more rank with the Hearts striker on an elite list

Lawrence Shankland is fast approaching 30 goals for the season and he’s already counted amongst Europe’s elite.

The striker has won PFA Scotland Player of the Year after a stunning year at Tynecastle where he has netted 28 goals with eight assists. That has him ranking for numbers with some of the continent’s best, including superstars like Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane, while Premier League aces from Arsenal, Liverpool plus Man City are also included.

He will have a chance to smash the 30-goal barrier across three final Premiership matches this season against Dundee, St Mirren and Rangers. Hearts have already secured third spot

Looking at Europe’s top 15 leagues including national and international cup competitions, here are the top 25 goalscorers in Europe, including Shankland. Here is where the Hearts talisman ranks.

In event of a tiebreak, goals take precedence and if the records are levelled, fewest amount of games will be taken into account.

56 goal contributions (44 goals, 12 assists)

1. Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

56 goal contributions (44 goals, 12 assists) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
56 goal contributions (41 goals, 15 assists)

2. Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting Lisbon)

56 goal contributions (41 goals, 15 assists) Photo: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA

Photo Sales
54 goal contributions (36 goals, 18 assists)

3. Luuk De Jong (PSV)

54 goal contributions (36 goals, 18 assists)

Photo Sales
53 goal contributions (43 goals, 10 assists)

4. Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

53 goal contributions (43 goals, 10 assists) Photo: FRANCK FIFE

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:ArsenalLiverpoolRangersLawrence Shankland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.