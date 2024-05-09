Lawrence Shankland is fast approaching 30 goals for the season and he’s already counted amongst Europe’s elite.

The striker has won PFA Scotland Player of the Year after a stunning year at Tynecastle where he has netted 28 goals with eight assists. That has him ranking for numbers with some of the continent’s best, including superstars like Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane, while Premier League aces from Arsenal, Liverpool plus Man City are also included.

He will have a chance to smash the 30-goal barrier across three final Premiership matches this season against Dundee, St Mirren and Rangers. Hearts have already secured third spot

Looking at Europe’s top 15 leagues including national and international cup competitions, here are the top 25 goalscorers in Europe, including Shankland. Here is where the Hearts talisman ranks.

In event of a tiebreak, goals take precedence and if the records are levelled, fewest amount of games will be taken into account.

1 . Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) 56 goal contributions (44 goals, 12 assists) Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting Lisbon) 56 goal contributions (41 goals, 15 assists) Photo: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA Photo Sales