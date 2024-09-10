Top 40 ranked Premiership players outside Rangers and Celtic as Hearts + Hibs dominate valuation rankings

By Ben Banks

Senior Football Writer

Published 10th Sep 2024, 12:00 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2024, 12:23 BST

Hearts and Hibs market values have been ranked against Premiership rivals.

Remove Rangers and Celtic from the picture and all of a sudden, Hearts and Hibs are the prevalent force in terms of player value.

David Gray performed major surgery in and out of his Easter Road squad this summer as they look to improve on their bottom six Premiership finish last campaign. Hearts meanwhile sought to add strength in depth for head coach Steven Naismith ahead of a tilt in Europe.

Hearts and Hibs players feature prominently in a ranking list provided by Transfermarkt on Premiership players’ market value. Here are the top 40 aces featured, see where players on both sides of the capital end up.

Market value: €4m

1. Lawrence Shankland (Hearts)

Market value: €4m | SNS Group

Market value: €2.5m

2. Kevin Nisbet (Aberdeen)

Market value: €2.5m | SNS Group

Market value: €2m

3. Elie Youan (Hibs)

Market value: €2m | SNS Group

Market value: €1.5m

4. Beni Baningime (Hearts)

Market value: €1.5m | SNS Group

