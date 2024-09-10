Remove Rangers and Celtic from the picture and all of a sudden, Hearts and Hibs are the prevalent force in terms of player value.

David Gray performed major surgery in and out of his Easter Road squad this summer as they look to improve on their bottom six Premiership finish last campaign. Hearts meanwhile sought to add strength in depth for head coach Steven Naismith ahead of a tilt in Europe.

Hearts and Hibs players feature prominently in a ranking list provided by Transfermarkt on Premiership players’ market value. Here are the top 40 aces featured, see where players on both sides of the capital end up.