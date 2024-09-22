There’s a whole host of teams involved - but where do Hearts and Hibs rank versus other Scottish clubs like Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen in the power rankings scale?

Stats giants Opta have compiled a massive ranking system comprising of 13,000 clubs on a scale between zero and 100, with zero the worst in football and 100 the best. Their rankings are described as the following: “Our Power Rankings utilise a hierarchical Elo-based rating system to measure the strength of each team.

“The Elo rating system is a skill score that has been adapted to many sports since its creation for chess player ratings, including the official FIFA world rankings for both men and women. The Elo algorithm used here analyses match results from over 2,500,000 games since 1990 to assign a rating to each team that is comparable across leagues, countries, and continents.”

The most recent update on September 21st has shown where both Premiership clubs in Edinburgh sit, alongside a clutch of other teams in Scotland. Here are the top 50.