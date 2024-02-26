News you can trust since 1873
Top Edinburgh derby goalscorers this century: Hearts and Hibs players' goals are tallied up

The two Capital clubs have players ranking highly in the goalscoring chart

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson
Published 26th Feb 2024, 13:27 GMT

Edinburgh derbies have not been short of goals this century, with scorelines like 5-1 and 4-4 ingrained in the memories of supporters. The goalscorers chart provides interesting reading ahead of Wednesday's Premiership meeting between Hearts and Hibs at Tynecastle Park.

The Edinburgh News has researched every derby fixture since 2000 and compiled a list of players who have regularly found the net in the fixture. Both Hearts and Hibs have had talismanic figures in their ranks over the last 24 years, many of whom came to life against their team's biggest rivals.

Here is a list of every Hearts and Hibs player to claim three goals or more in Edinburgh derbies this century, working upwards from three and finishing at the fixture's top scorer:

1. Steven Pressley

The former Hearts captain scored three goals in 25 games against Hibs, all of them penalties.

2. Martin Boyle

The Australian international forward has three goals to his credit in Edinburgh derbies. Most notably, he scored twice in a 2-0 win at Tynecastle in December 2019.

3. Andy Webster

Managed three goals from 24 appearances against Hibs during two spells in Gorgie.

4. Andrius Velicka

Faced Hibs seven times between 2006 and 2008 and scored three goals, including a double in a 2-2 draw at Easter Road in October 2006.

