Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hearts' controversial penalty claim at Motherwell on Saturday continues to prompt debate, with former FIFA referee Dermot Gallagher admitting he cannot understand why the Edinburgh club were not awarded a spot-kick.

Gallagher refereed for 15 years in England's Premier League and was speaking on Sky Sports Ref Watch after watching footage of the incident, which took place in the first half of Hearts' 2-1 win at Fir Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Edinburgh club were leading 1-0 when striker Liam Boyce entered the penalty area and was caught in the chest by the studs of Motherwell defender Dan Casey. Referee David Munro saw nothing wrong with the challenge but was advised by VAR to review a touchline monitor. He did so and still did not feel any infringement took place.

"I was astonished a penalty wasn't given," said Gallagher. "I was even more astonished the referee went to the screen and saw it on the screen a number of times and stuck with his original decision, which he did. What I will say is he's a brave referee if he thinks he made his decision on field, goes to the screen and looks at it. That is his choice but for me - penalty."

Hearts went on to close out their victory with another goal from Shankland in the second half. Blair Spittal's penalty gave Motherwell a lifeline for the closing stages, but the visitors held on to take three vital points back to Tynecastle Park.