Tragedy at Tynecastle as Hearts fan dies at Rangers match

Supporter became unwell during Sunday’s Premiership match

Heart of Midlothian have announced that a supporter tragically passed away at Tynecastle Park following Sunday’s match against Rangers. Paramedics attended to the fan - understood to be a 79-year-old male - in the main stand at full-time but the club confirmed this evening that he sadly did not surive.

A statement issued by Hearts read: “It is with great sadness that the club can confirm that a Hearts supporter tragically passed away at Tynecastle Park today.

“A medical incident occurred during the closing stages of this afternoon’s match, and despite the best efforts of the emergency medical services, the supporter could not be saved. The club would like to thank the medical services and safety stewards in attendance for their swift action.

“The thoughts of everyone at Hearts are with the supporter’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.”

Rangers won the match 3-1, but scenes near full-time in the main stand caused consternation as medical staff were called to attend to the fan in question. The stadium emptied as treatment took place but the club confirmed the sad news that all efforts to save the supporter’s life were in vain.