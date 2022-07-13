Tranmere Rovers: All you need to know about Hearts’ pre-season opponents

They are managed by former Dundee United boss Micky Mellon, who returned for a second spell in May 2021 and guided the team to ninth place of our 24 team in the table last season.

Mellon has been busy bringing down the age of the squad during the summer, with eight departures and nine new arrivals.

The new signings include left-back Ethan Bristow, a free transfer from Reading. Midfielder Josh McPake has joined on loan from Rangers, with Rhys Hughes signing a two-year deal after his release from Everton. Another young midfielder, Jon Nolan, has been recruited from Bristol Rovers.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reece McAlear is a 20-year-old Scottish midfielder also signed this summer after his release by Norwich City. The former Scotland U-18 cap spent three years at Norwich, after being signed as a youth from Motherwell, but did not make the breakthrough at Carrow Road and spent last season on loan at Inverness.

Irish defender Neill Byrne, 29, joined Tranmere this summer from Paul Hartley’s Hartlepool United.

Mellon is also in the market for a new right-back to replace Josh Dacres-Cogley, who is attracting interest from SPL outfit Aberdeen.

Their goalkeeper is Ross Doohan, who spent last season on loan from Celtic but has now signed a permanent deal.

Striker Kane Hemmings will be familiar to followers of Scottish football after his spells at Rangers, Rangers, Cowdenbeath and Dundee (twice). The 30-year-old joined Tranmere this summer from Burton Albion.

Located in Birkenhead, across the Mersey from Liverpool, Rovers wear an all-white strip with blue, or occasionally blue and green trim. The club moved to its current home, Prenton Park, in 1912.