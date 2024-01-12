Transfer embargo forces Hearts midfielder back to Tynecastle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Connor Smith has returned to Hearts from Scunthorpe United following a loan spell, with the National League North side frustrated that they are not allowed to keep him. A transfer embargo prevents them from renewing Smith's loan agreement or signing him permanently and the midfielder is now back in Edinburgh.

He made the temporary move to Glanford Park last August in a loan deal which included an option for United to sign him. However, they are currently prevented from bringing in new players. Talks with league officials took place as the Scunthorpe manager Jimmy Dean tried to retain Smith's services but he was told there would be no leeway.

Hearts extended the 21-year-old's contract last summer before sending him on loan. That deal expires at the end of the season and Smith will be eager to keep playing regularly after an encouraging time in England.

Dean explained the situation. "He's gone back. We tried to keep him, we spoke to the league at length about it but they wouldn't let us," he said. "In a footballing aspect it's a big loss. Since Connor came into the side he's had six goals in 12 starts, something like that. The side had continuity and was doing well and he was a big part of that.

"We've still got fantastic options but it's obviously gutting and frustrating. Connor was a great professional when he wasn't in the team and also when he was. He showed fantastic ability. It's not good for one but it's a great opportunity for someone else."