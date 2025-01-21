Transfer fee agreed as Hearts get set to sign Sander Kartum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Midfielder is preparing to travel to Scotland

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SK Brann have reached an agreement with Hearts for the transfer of midfielder Sander Kartum. The Norwegian is expected to travel to Edinburgh in the next 24 hours and undergo a medical before putting pen to paper on a contract at Tynecastle Park.

The deal is said to be worth £320,000 and should be completed in the next few days. Kartum, 29, will then require a UK work permit before he can begin his career in Scotland. His Brann contract runs until 2026 but the club were willing to sell as Kartum is eager to test himself in British football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is a midfielder with a reputation for getting forward to create and score goals. He regularly featured on the right of a three-man central midfield at Brann and can also play out wide or in a No.10 role. Kartum is left-footed and joined Brann in 2023. He played against St Mirren in the UEFA Conference League qualifying rounds back in August. He helped Brann finish second in the 2024 Eliteserien, which earned the club a place in the Champions League qualifying rounds for this summer.

Provided there are no issues with the medical, Kartum should be confirmed as a Hearts player before the week is out. The club are also working to finalise the signing of Austrian centre-back Michael Steinwender from Swedish side IFK Varnamo. Talks with the Kazakhstan international winger Islam Chesnokov are ongoing.

Belgian striker Elton Kabangu and Scottish centre-back Jamie McCart were Hearts’ first two signings at the start of the January transfer window. Steinwender and Kartum would take the tally to four, with some hurdles still to clear if Chesnokov is to be next in line.