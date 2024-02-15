Transfer interest in Hearts forward Kyosuke Tagawa

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hearts forward Kyosuke Tagawa is wanted by clubs in Portugal and Japan as he strives to settle in Scotland. The 25-year-old is attracting attention in both Europe and Asia after six months at Tynecastle Park.

The Edinburgh News has learned that one Portuguese Primeira Liga team watched Tagawa with a view to signing him during the January transfer window. Japanese sides are also monitoring him ahead of the new J1 League season starting next week.

Japan's transfer window will remain open until 27 March and Tagawa could be the subject of offers from his homeland before then. Hearts paid a six-figure fee to sign him from FC Tokyo last August and would want to recoup as much of that outlay as possible should they decide to let him leave.

Riccarton management are keen to show patience with the player after handing him a three-year contract. They have recently seen Australian midfielder Calem Nieuwenhof find form following a settling-in period and there is hope that Tagawa can do likewise. Ankle and hamstring injuries hindered his progress following his arrival in Edinburgh and he is still adapting to Scottish football. So far, he has made 14 appearances and scored one goal in maroon.

With fellow striker Liam Boyce injured, Hearts need Tagawa as back-up to Lawrence Shankland at the moment. Any quick deal in the next few weeks may be difficult given they would be unable to sign a replacement with the Scottish transfer window closed until June.