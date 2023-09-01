Transfer movement at Hearts: What to expect at Tynecastle on deadline day as several players come into focus

Edinburgh club have a large squad and do not plan much in the way of incoming activity.

Hearts do not intend to be busy signing players on transfer deadline day, with no new arrivals predicted unless there is movement through the exit door first. Senior club officials must wait for offers to arrive before deciding whether to react before the summer window closes at midnight.

A number of Tynecastle first-team players are generating interest and it remains to be seen which, if any, will leave. Captain Lawrence Shankland had interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia and the English Championship but initial enquiries have not yet been followed up.

English midfielder Jorge Grant is on the radar of several EFL clubs, however his wages at Hearts are beyond what many of his suitors can afford. He is out of favour at his parent club having been left out of their European squad which faced PAOK Salonika in the Europa Conference League play-off.

Winger Alan Forrest is another struggling for game time, with at least one cinch Premiership having considered a loan move recently. He was on the substitutes’ bench against PAOK in Greece on Thursday night and is therefore still part of the plans.

Defender Toby Sibbick started the match in Thessaloniki having been the subject of enquiries from England earlier in the summer. He is playing regularly at the moment so it would take a very tempting offer to lure him away from Gorgie.