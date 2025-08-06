Transfer talks progress as Hearts' Adam Forrester nears a St Johnstone move

SPFL Championship club close in on the Premiership right-back

St Johnstone’s proposed loan move for Hearts defender Adam Forrester is making progress and could be finalised in a matter of days. The Edinburgh News revealed on Tuesday that the Scottish Championship side had approached Tynecastle officials about a season-long deal for the 20-year-old right-back, and talks have moved forward since then.

St Johnstone are pushing to complete Forrester’s loan before Friday night’s league trip to Ross County as they want him involved in that fixture. A deal has been verbally agreed after Hearts said they would be willing to loan out the Riccarton youth academy graduate.

He needs more first-team experience in a competitive environment and St Johnstone intend to use him as their first-choice right-back this season. Forrester made 34 appearances for the Tynecastle side last term after breaking into the senior side in September during Liam Fox’s first spell as interim head coach.

Since Derek McInnes took charge, nine new signings have arrived in Gorgie, including Norwegian right-back Christian Borchgrevink from Valerenga. Forrester played only 45 minutes during Hearts’ four Premier Sports Cup games last month, and was not involved in Monday night’s opening Premiership win against Aberdeen as Borchgrevink took the right wing-back position.

Saints were relegated from the Scottish Premiership last season and head coach Simo Valakari is determined to return to the top flight at the first time of asking. Their Championship campaign began on Saturday with a resounding 5-1 win against Partick Thistle at McDiarmid Park. Reghan Tumilty started the match at right-back, with Forrester already targeted for a loan transfer.

Hearts transfer news - latest signing arrives

Meanwhile, Hearts completed their ninth summer signing earlier today after the Burkina Faso internationalist Pierre Landry Kabore finally received his UK work permit. He agreed a three-year deal to move from the Estonian club JK Narva Trans after first arriving in Edinburgh a month ago. After a protracted immigration process, the 24-year-old is now ready to begin his career in Scotland.

Kabore played played in this year’s Estonian Meistriliiga, which runs from March till November, and is fit to begin playing for Hearts. He could be involved in Sunday’s Premiership visit to Dundee United but will first be assessed in training by McInnes and his staff.

Kabore scored 22 goals in 20 league and cup appearances for Narva Trans this season and holds two senior caps for Burkina Faso. Able to operate on the right or left flank, many of his goals in Estonia were scored from a striker’s role. Hearts are likely to use him across their attacking line during the season ahead.

“It’s obviously taken a bit longer than we’d have liked to get Landry in but he’s here now and I’m pleased to get it done,” McInnes told the official Hearts website. “His stats over the past couple of seasons speak for themselves so we’re hoping he’ll bring something a bit different to what we’ve currently got in our forward areas.

“He’s a big, mobile guy and very adaptable in that he can play across the front, so that versatility is a big plus. Scotland will be a new culture for him so we’ll show patience in terms of getting him up to speed but he’s shown he can integrate quickly from his time Estonia and we’ll do everything we can to make Landry a success at Hearts.”