Tribunal hearing date set after Hearts lodge a Scottish FA appeal against Jorge Grant's red card

The Edinburgh club lodged the relevant paperwork and video footage with the Scottish FA, hoping that a review panel will agree that Grant was wrongly dismissed. A fast track tribunal hearing has been set for Tuesday, November 8, with Hearts due to visit Rangers the following night.

Grant, 27, was ordered off for serious foul play following a challenge on Motherwell’s Callum Slattery late in the first half of Hearts’ 3-2 win. VAR studied replays of the incident at the time and agreed with Clancy that Grant should be ordered off. That left Hearts with ten men but they went on to win an enthralling game after taking a 2-0 lead and then being pegged back to 2-2.

Speaking after the match, the Tynecastle manager Robbie Neilson explained his disappointment that Clancy was not invited by VAR to watch Grant’s tackle on Slattery again on the pitchside monitor.

“Having seen it, and even at the time, I didn’t think it was a red card,” said Neilson. “Kevin’s thoughts at the time were that he was high and out of control and reckless.

“When you look at it, he’s definitely not high because he is on the ground, his studs are down. There is going to be some kind of velocity when you make a tackle, that’s part of football. I don’t think it ticked the boxes that he thought it did, I would have liked for him to look at it again. My belief is we’ve got VAR there for a reason and I think there was an opportunity to look at it again. I think, if he sees it, he changes his mind.”