Two Hearts injuries as Derek McInnes gives an update after Premier Sports Cup win

Stirling Albion 0-4 Hearts at Forthbank

Two Hearts players are nursing injuries and will be assessed by Riccarton medical staff following the 4-0 Premier Sports Cup win against Stirling Albion at Forthbank. Two goals from Craig Halkett, and one each for Claudio Braga and debutant Alexandros Kyziridis secured a convincing victory for the Edinburgh club, who top Group E with a 100 per cent record.

Coaches must now wait for news on two players as midfielder Beni Baningime and defender Christian Borchgrevink deal with injury issues. Baningime watched Saturday’s match from the stand at Forthbank due to a leg strain, whilst Borchgrevink was substituted at half-time after aggravating a hamstring issue.

Hearts head coach Derek McInnes explained the situation with both players. “Beni was injured. Beni picked up an injury yesterday. He got a wee strain,” he said. “We're a wee bit scared initially but thankfully it's nothing too sinister and he's got a chance for Wednesday.

“Borchgrevink felt his hamstring at half-time, so he came off. We didn't have another right-back. We had ywo boys who are right-backs sitting in the stand, but for some reason I didn't put one on the bench. I had wanted Stephen Kingsley and I had Frankie Kent there just to be that main header, so we put Oisin McEntee out there.”

McInnes was pleased with aspects of Hearts’ play against League Two opponents but also felt there were areas for improvement. “I think you get a wee sense of the team that we to be,” he added. “Getting Kyziridis playing off that left, having two wingers.

“Stirling surprised us a wee bit because they went with a back four against us and all last season and even in preseason and cup games have been a back five. So it made it a wee bit more straightforward in the sense that we could, as long as we were aggressive with our defensive work through the middle of the pitch - which I thought we were through Cammy and Oisin - I thought we could feed the wide ones.

“I thought the combination between Borchgrevink and Forrest and Milne and Kyziridis was really fluid and we arrived time and time again at the right areas of the pitch you wanted to arrive at. The decision making at time let us down with our final pass and cross, wrong choice of the cross. Could have been a lot cleaner with that, but in terms of how they wanted to flow the game, the goal, it was really good.

“We were 3-0 up at half-time with loads of positives. I thought we lost a wee bit of our fluency in the second half, but I actually think Stirling deserve a wee bit of credit for that as well that they just stepped right off the game. When you're losing 3-0, sometimes you've just got to stop the bleeding. I thought they really filled the middle of the pitch with a 5-3-1-1, with the one dropping right in, the striker then dropping in at the right time, so it meant we had to go around the houses a wee bit and we weren't as fluid as I wanted us to be.

“I wanted us at half-time to show that authority, which we did in terms of control. And obviously the result, the way it was going, Stirling weren't really offering too much ambition to get bodies forward. So it was all on us to try and break them down and I don't think we were quite as good as I wanted us to be.

Hearts instructed debuting Greek winger Kyziridis to remain wide to stretch Stirling’s defence. “I wanted him to be there,” explained McInnes. “Sometimes even in training yesterday when we were going through the shape, sometimes Harry [Milne] and Kyzi were fighting for the same space because Harry wants to play where Kyzi is.

“We asking Kyzi to hold that width because I don't want him wandering into where I thought they would have a lot of bodies. So we wanted Harry to more be the one inside and keep Kyzi to try and get that one-v-one situation, which we did quite a lot. He was productive enough, but it could have been done a wee bit more, truth be told, I thought, and that's not criticism.

“He gets a goal, good finish, stood up cross, but he should have been in five minutes previous to that to get another goal in the exact same area. I thought in terms of his first game in front of the Hearts fans over that far side, I think you can see, you get a wee flavor of what he's capable of being. I think he's a moments player. I think he's capable of being a difference for us and when he was at his best first half, I think you've seen that.

Kyziridis a Hearts hero in the Premier Sports Cup

“He'll feel good about himself, getting the 60 minutes under his belt. It’s his first involvement really in the League Cup and there was far more positive than not. These games can sometimes catch you out. If your approach and your attitude and the way we set about the game first half isn't right, then these games can catch you, but thankfully all that was there in abundance and we get the 4-0 victory. It just feels though we're leaving here feeling a wee bit we've left a wee bit within ourselves and we could have been a bit better second half.”

Baningime, Michael Steinwenders, Musa Drammeh, Kenneth Vargas and Adam Forrester all watched the game from the stand. McInnes admitted he has no choice but to leave some experienced players out at times. “Unless the league change the rules somebody needs to be left out. I like to get a goalkeeper on the bench, two defenders, two midfielders if I can, two wide players, two strikers and sometimes that makes you make some tough decisions,” he commented.

McEntee started in midfield before moving to right-back after Borchgrevink’s departure. McInnes sees him more as a central midfielder going forward. “I think at times he could have left Borchgrevink and Forrest alone [on the right], but there were also times when he saw the space to drive into and made some great runs, put a couple of good crosses in, showed his quality.

“That type of game isn't perfect for Oisin. A possession-based game, you're controlling the game, you're getting all the touches. Sometimes players like him are looking to think: ‘Where do I actually fit in this game?’ He actually needs maybe the opposition to have a wee bit more of the ball so he can go and win it. I can think of eight or nine games in the Premiership that we're going to face where having him in the midfield will be key for us.

“So it’s still a bit false, it's a bit pre-season, you're getting loads of touches and he's almost one of those players who can show what he's actually better at when the opposition have the ball - then he has to go and chase them down and he has to win more fighting balls. It was all a bit sanitised in that sense today, but I still thought he showed what he is in the middle of the park. Unfortunately, I had to move him because I didn't put another full back on the bench.”