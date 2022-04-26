Two Hearts players and six from Celtic named in PFA Scotland Premiership team of the year

Two Hearts players feature in the PFA Scotland Premiership team of the year, with only one player included from teams who are outside the top three.

By Phil Johnson
Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 3:57 pm
Hearts captain Craig Gordon has been in incredible form.

Craig Gordon and John Souttar have been named in the side voted for by their fellow professionals.

The team features six players from league leaders Celtic. They are six points clear at the top of the table and unbeaten domestically since September and that form is reflected in the fact Cameron Carter-Vickers, Josip Juranovic, Tom Rogic, Callum McGregor, Jota and Kyogo Furuhashi are included.

City rivals Rangers have two representatives in the team in the shape of captain James Tavernier and Alfredo Morelos. Ross County attacker Regan Charles-Cook is the only player from outside the top three to make the team.

CelticJames TavernierCraig GordonRoss CountyRangers