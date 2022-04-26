Hearts captain Craig Gordon has been in incredible form.

Craig Gordon and John Souttar have been named in the side voted for by their fellow professionals.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team features six players from league leaders Celtic. They are six points clear at the top of the table and unbeaten domestically since September and that form is reflected in the fact Cameron Carter-Vickers, Josip Juranovic, Tom Rogic, Callum McGregor, Jota and Kyogo Furuhashi are included.