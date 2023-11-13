Two Hearts players get late international call-ups with Scotland

Tynecastle club see another couple of men asked to represent their country

Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland has been added to the Scotland squad ahead of this week's European Championship qualifiers against Georgia and Norway. The striker was called up today after scoring twice in the Edinburgh club's 2-1 win at Motherwell on Saturday.

He replaces the Southampton forward Ché Adams, who withdrew from the national team through injury and left a void in attack for the final two Euro 2024 qualifiers. Shankland steps in hoping to win his first international cap since March's 2-0 victory over Spain at Hampden Park. He joins Hearts colleague Zander Clark in the squad.

Their Tynecastle team-mate, Aidan Denholm, has also been added to the Scotland Under-21 pool for upcoming Euro qualifiers against Belgium and Hungary. The 19-year-old midfielder has impressed on several occasions at club level this season and was also a late call-up by Scotland Under-21 coach Scot Gemmill last month. He joins midfielder Alex Lowry and defender Lewis Neilson as the Hearts representatives in the squad.

Scotland Under-21s play the Belgians at the Stadion Schiervelde in Roeselare this Friday, 17 November, in a 7pm kick-off. They travel to meet Hungary four days later on Tuesday, 21 November, at Budapest's Hidegkuti Nándor Stadion in another 7pm kick-off.