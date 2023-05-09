The duo were Hearts first-ever professional players for the club and have helped to revolutionise the side this season. Both joining on one-year contracts from Rangers last summer, they have helped Hearts to achieve their best-ever finish in the SWPL as the club confirmed their fourth-place finish on Sunday.

Individually, both players have had campaigns to remember. Brownlie scored the opening goal against Hibs in front of a record crowd at Easter Road back in November, heading in from Grant’s freekick. The defender then went on to win the SWPL1 January Player of the Month, becoming the first Hearts player to win the award since 2019 after a run of three clean sheets in four games. Grant also scored in an Edinburgh derby this campaign as she bagged the equaliser from the penalty spot last month. The Republic of Ireland international was awarded Hearts Player of the Season for her efforts last month for her efforts.