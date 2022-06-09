Two Hearts stars named in SPFL Team of the Season as Tynecastle favourite earns 'star man' award

The pair have been rewarded for their fine play this past campaign, especially Gordon who was honoured with the ‘star man’ award as the stand-out player by the governing body.

The captain made a string of stunning saves across the term as Hearts easily held off any challenge to third place and reached the Scottish Cup final.

It’s the latest accolade Gordon has received having previously been presented with the cinch Premiership Player of the Year gong and his third Scottish writers’ award.

Hearts captain Craig Gordon has been named as the 'star man' in the SPFL Team of the Season. Picture: SNS

The 39-year-old signed a new deal is January and is expected to remain a talismanic figure for Robbie Neilson’s side as he enters his 40s next term.

On his performances this term, the SPFL article read: “Scotland's number one, Hearts' number one, and our number one. The cinch Premiership player of the season, and with good reason. No goalkeeper in the Scottish top-flight made more saves over the season than Craig Gordon. At 39, Gordon continues to surpass even his own high standards on a weekly basis, making gravity and logic defying saves as standard. Racked up 14 clean sheets as Hearts secured a return to Europe at the first attempt upon their return to the top-flight.”

Kingsley, meanwhile, enjoyed a stellar campaign as an important member of both the Hearts defence and attack. While rarely putting a foot wrong at the back, he also chipped in with seven goals across the course of the campaign, including an absolute stunner which proved to be the winning goal in the Scottish Cup semi-final win over Hibs.

The 27-year-old was another who extended his Tynecastle stay earlier in 2022, agreeing to a new three-and-a-half-year contract in January as reward for his displays since joining following his release from Hull City in 2020.