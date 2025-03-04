National coach could introduce fresh faces to the Tartan Army from Chicago Fire and Ipswich Town

Scotland manager Steve Clarke is considering calling up two new players for this month’s Nations League play-off tie against Greece. Aiming to avoid relegation from League A, the national team travel to Piraeus to face the Greeks on Thursday 20 March before the return leg at Hampden Park three days later. Clarke is preparing to freshen up his squad with World Cup qualifiers to come later this year.

The Chicago Fire goalkeeper Chris Brady is on Scotland’s radar as one of the most promising goalkeepers to emerge in the United States of America. The 21-year-old was born in Naperville, Illinois, and represented the USA at under-15, under-20 and under-23 level. However, he is also eligible for Scotland and is keen to prove himself on the international stage.

Clarke is keen to call him up alongside more established names Craig Gordon and Angus Gunn. Hearts goalkeeper Gordon, 42, regained No.1 status with his country late last year with Gunn out injured, however the 29-year-old Norwich City man is now fit again. Brady would offer a younger option as a potential future first-choice with Scotland.

“I just want to make a name for myself,” he admitted when discussing a potential international call-up. “I think that’s something I haven’t yet been able to do quite yet on the most senior international level. So I would say, going forward, that’s something I’m geared towards making an impact.

“It’s extremely important to impress if you go to a national team camp and there’s close to no time to work on training. But yes, I want to showcase what I can do on the international stage in 2025. My confidence in my role of being a goalkeeper for a team that plays on a stage like this has definitely grown. I’m very open now - especially now - to new systems, new ideas and new coaches.”

From MLS to EPL: Premier League forward attracts attention in England

Clarke is also seeking another option in attack with Lyndon Dykes sidelined by a calf injury. He scouted Ipswich Town’s George Hirst in person on Monday night as the striker scored against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup. Town lost on penalties after a 1-1 draw, but Hirst would have impressed the watching Scotland coach.

His father, David, won three England caps in the 1990s, although Hirst Jnr qualifies for Scotland through his grandfather. He has three goals from 18 Ipswich appearances this season after helping the club into England’s Premier League with seven goals in 29 games last term.

The East Anglian club’s manager Kieran McKenna previously spoke about Hirst’s progress since arriving at Portman Road from Leicester City in 2023. McKenna is confident the forward has international quality. “Let's not forget where George was whenever he joined the football club,” he said.

“How he's improved over the last couple of years - for him now to have started in the Premier League, scored in the Premier League and performed as he did. If I was a betting man, I'd say international honours will come if he keeps going as he is. And I think he's another story to be really proud of.”