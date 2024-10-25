Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s two wins from two in the Edinburgh club’s Conference League campaign

Thursday night’s UEFA Conference League victory over Omonoia Nicosia put Hearts joint-top of the competition’s 36-team table as supporters roared with approval. Tynecastle Park reverberated with thousands of joyous Jambos in a 17,178 crowd elated by their teams’s second win from two games in the new-look league phase.

Neil Critchley, the recently-appointed Hearts head coach, enjoyed his second successive victory and even heard his name chanted by some fans as goals from Alan Forrest and Blair Spittal secured a 2-0 scoreline. The on-field achievement of reaching six Conference League points will please players and coaches, whilst the off-field rewards will be noted in the boardroom.

Beating Omonoia earned Hearts another €400,000 [£335,000] in UEFA prize money. They got the same amount for overcoming Dinamo Minsk 2-1 in their opening Conference League tie earlier this month. A draw brings in €133,000 [£111,000]. Added to the money already banked for reaching the tournament’s league phase, the Tynecastle coffers have been swelled by a huge seven-figure sum from European competition already this season.

Firstly, Hearts were awarded €3,170,000 [£2,650,000] for reaching the Conference League. They did so after dropping out of the Europa League play-off following defeat by Czech club Viktoria Plzen. To cushion that disappointment, UEFA give teams teams €175,000 [£146,000] in a parachute payment. Factor in two lots of £335,000 for two Conference League victories to date, and Hearts have secured an impressive £3,466,000 from playing in Europe so far this season.

Extra revenue will come from TV and ticket sales, of course, plus any further points gathered with four matches of the league phase remaining. It is proving to be a hugely profitable European venture for the Edinburgh club. Should they progress to the knockout round play-offs, more money will be wired to the HMFC bank account.

UEFA pay €28,000 [£23,350] to every club once the Conference League concludes, but that amount increases by €28,000 [£23,350] for every positional gain in the table. So, for example, were Hearts to finish 15th out of 36 teams, they would guarantee a place in the knockout round play-offs and earn €616,000 [£514,000]. That works out at 22 x €28,000 because every single position above 36th place secures another €28,000 [£23,350] in UEFA prize money.

For clubs finishing in the top eight, another €400,000 [£334,000] is the reward, whilst those who come between ninth and 16th in the table get €200,000 [£167,000]. Thereafter, the financial incentives rise dramatically. A place in the last 16 brings in €800,000 [£667,000]. Reach the quarter-final and it’s €1,300,000 [£1,010,000]. Semi-finalists get €2,500,000 [£2,085,000], while the runners-up earn €4,000,000 [£3,335,000]. The outright winners of the Conference League bank a cool €7,000,000 [£5,838,000].

Hearts, of course, have a long way to go in the competition and can only dream about reaching the last 16 right now. However, two league-stage wins so far gives them a strong chance of reaching the knockout round play-offs on 13 and 20 February next year. Winners of those two-legged ties then enter the last 16 in March.