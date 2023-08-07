UEFA confirm Hearts and Hibs European draws as the Conference League play-off ties are announced

Hearts will face Croatian club Hajduk Split or PAOK Salonika of Greece in the Europa Conference League play-off if they overcome Rosenborg, whilst Hibs will meet English Premier League side Aston Villa provided they can see off Lucerne.

UEFA held the draw at their headquarters in Nyon this afternoon and handed both Edinburgh clubs difficult tasks if they are to reach the Conference League group phase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts travel to Trondheim to face Rosenborg in the first leg of the third qualifying round this Thursday, whilst Hibs host Lucerne of Switzerland at Easter Road. The return legs take place seven days later on Thursday, August 17.

If either or both sides progress to the Conference League play-off – the final stage before the groups – they are guaranteed tough ties. The dates set aside for the two legs are August 24 and 31. Hibs are due to play the first leg at home in a potential reunion with former player John McGinn. Hearts are also due to play at Tynecastle against Hajduk or PAOK in the first leg, but UEFA have yet to confirm if there will be a switch of either match.

Aberdeen and Rangers also learned their possible European opponents earlier today. The Pittodrie side are in the Europa League play-off and will play the winners of the tie between Zalgiris Vilnius of Lithuania and the Swedish club BK Hacken. They will enter the tournament’s group stage if victorious over two legs.