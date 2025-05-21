Nations are battling for 24 spots at the next European Championship

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UEFA today confirmed that Scotland, England, Wales and Republic of Ireland must qualify for the 2028 European Championship. Host nations previously qualified automatically for the finals, but European football’s governing body have decided that all four countries must go through the qualifying process.

Tournament matches will be staged in Scotland, England, Wales and Ireland but none of them will be given the luxury of a reserved place in the finals. UEFA will, however, reserve two spots for the two highest-ranked host teams who do not make it through the qualifiers. Twelve group winners and eight best-placed runners-up will progress to Euro 2028, with two spots reserved for hosts if needed. The remaing places to make up the 24 finalists will be decided via play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement issued this afternoon, UEFA explained their decision. It read: “The UEFA Executive Committee has confirmed the qualification format for UEFA EURO 2028, to be held across nine venues in the UK and Ireland with 24 participating teams.

“As in the current 2024-26 European Qualifiers, twelve qualifying groups will be formed of four or five teams. Hosts England, Republic of Ireland, Scotland, and Wales will also participate in qualifying, drawn into separate groups. The 12 group winners and 8 best runners-up (20 teams) will advance directly to the EURO 2028 final tournament.

“Two spots in the final tournament will be reserved for the two best ranked host nations who are not qualified as group winners or best runners-up after the completion of the qualifying group stage. The remaining spots will be assigned via play-offs between the remaining runners-up in the qualifying groups and the best ranked 2026-27 UEFA Nations League non-qualified group winners.

Euro 2028 host nations told they must qualify

“Depending on the number of spots used by the host nations, the number of final tournament spots decided by play-offs may vary between two and four, in one of the three following scenarios:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Both reserved qualifying slots for the hosts used: Eight teams compete in two paths for two final tournament spots, with single-leg semi-finals and finals.

• One reserved qualifying slot for the hosts used: Twelve teams compete in three paths for three final tournament spots, with single-leg semi-finals and finals.

• No reserved qualifying slot for the hosts used: Eight teams contest four home-and-away play-off ties, with the winners advancing to the final tournament.

“The tournament schedule is expected to be released in autumn 2025. The tournament regulations with all remaining details will be published by the end of the year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland qualified for the European Championship in both 2020 and 2024 under national coach Steve Clarke. They utilised the Nations League play-off route to reach the delayed Euro 2020 finals, which did not take place until 2021 due to the Covid 19 outbreak. Clarke then oversaw automatic qualification for Euro 2024 as Scotland finished second to Spain in Group A.

On both occasions, they were eliminated at the intial group phase of the finals. Clarke is currently preparing the national team for World Cup qualifiers later this year as he bids to lead the country to a first global tournament since 1998.