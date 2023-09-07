UEFA payouts to Hearts and Hibs confirmed as the Edinburgh clubs earn money from European ties

Watch more videos on Shots!

UEFA are preparing to pay out sizeable sums of money to Hearts and Hibs following their European exits last week. The Edinburgh clubs both lost in the Europa Conference League play-off round and are now left to focus on domestic competitions for the rest of the season.

Hearts beat Norwegian side Rosenborg in the Conference League third qualifying round before losing 6-1 on aggregate to PAOK Salonika of Greece. Hibs entered a round earlier at the second qualifying round, eliminating Inter d’Escaldes of Andorra and the Swiss side Luzern but succumbing to an 8-0 aggregate loss in their play-off against Aston Villa.

UEFA’s set prize money for clubs reaching the Conference League play-off and bowing out is €750,000 [£644,000]. Each club receives €100,000 [£86,000] per round and then a fixed amount upon elimination. The longer they stay in the tournament, the higher the amount paid out.

Hearts participated in two rounds and therefore earned £86,000 twice on top of the £644,000 UEFA payout at the play-off stage. Factor in ticket revenue and TV income from home matches against Rosenborg and PAOK, and they are expected to bank around £2million in total from European competition this year.

Hibs played one round more than their city neighbours and therefore pocket an extra £86,000, plus the additional ticket revenue and TV cash. The total income from their European adventure is likely to exceed the £2million mark.