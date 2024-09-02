UEFA ticket price cap: How it affects fans of Hearts, Celtic and Rangers

SNS Group

All three club competitions have set limits

UEFA today imposed a price cap on ticket prices for away fans in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League. The move will affect fans of Hearts, Celtic and Rangers as they prepare to follow their respective teams in continental competition over the coming months.

Celtic are in the Champions League’s new-look league stage, where ticket prices for travelling supporters cannot exceed €60 (£50) this season. From next season, the cap drops to €50 (£42). Celtic fans will travel for away matches against Borussia Dortmund, Atalanta, Dinamo Zagreb and Aston Villa between now and the end of January as they look to qualify for the Champions League’s knockout phase.

Rangers will play in the Europa League and face trips to Malmo, Olympiakos, Nice and Manchester United. Europa ticket prices for away supporters are capped at €40 (£34) this season, dropping to €35 (£30) next season, with UEFA insisting that they are “making away matches more accessible to fans”.

Followers of Hearts will pay the lowest amount to watch their team abroad. They are in the Conference League and are scheduled to play three matches away from home in the competition’s league phase. The first is against Dinamo Minsk, but that tie is to take place behind closed doors in Azerbaijan so no fans will be able to attend. The other two trips to FC Copenhagen and Cercle Brugge will see thousands of Jambos travel abroad. They will pay no more than €20 (£17) per ticket - an amount which won’t change for season 2025/26.

There are no restrictions on ticket prices for home fans in any of the three UEFA tournaments. The governing body explained the decision to impose the ticket caps in a statement issued earlier today. It read: “UEFA has today announced a reduction on the maximum ticket prices that home clubs can charge visiting fans across its three men’s club competitions – a decision that underscores UEFA’s commitment to making European football more accessible and affordable for all supporters.

“This decision, endorsed by the UEFA Club Competitions Committee, highlights the crucial role that fans play in creating the exciting atmosphere that defines the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League and acknowledges the passionate support that fans provide their teams during crucial away matches. By making away matches more accessible to fans, UEFA aims to preserve this unique aspect of European football culture.

“Starting with the 2024/25 season, the maximum ticket prices for away fans will be €60 in the UEFA Champions League, €40 in the UEFA Europa League and €20 in the UEFA Conference League. This will be further reduced in the 2025/26 season to a maximum price of €50 in the UEFA Champions League, €35 in the UEFA Europa League and still €20 in the UEFA Conference League.

“This decision comes after extensive consultation with the European Club Association (ECA) and Football Supporters Europe (FSE); it is part of wider, collective work to improve fan experience in European football competitions and reflects a shared commitment among UEFA and stakeholders to put fans first.”

Commenting on the decision, UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin, said: “Today’s decision marks another key step in reaffirming UEFA’s commitment to enhancing the matchday experience for all fans. By introducing more fan-friendly policies, we continue our mission to keep football as an inclusive sport where supporters who travel across Europe to follow their teams are valued and recognised.”

ECA Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaïfi added: “Lowering the price cap of the ticket prices for visiting supporters in the new UEFA men’s club competitions is an important signal from all ECA’s member clubs in actively contributing to improving the overall match experience for fans. ECA’s collaboration with UEFA and the fans’ representatives through FSE is fundamental in ensuring travelling supporters can enjoy following their teams across Europe to the maximum.”

Ronan Evain, Executive Director of FSE, stated: “The revised price caps are further recognition of how integral away fans are to the atmosphere of European club fixtures. Today’s decision illustrates another positive achievement in FSE’s joint work with UEFA and clubs on improving conditions for fans traveling across Europe.”