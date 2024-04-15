Hearts and Hibs have both had European wins to savour this term but where does that leave them on the coefficent scale?
Steven Naismith’s Jambos are heading for the continent next season after European football of some form was confirmed at the weekend with a 4-2 Premiership win over Livingston. They will now hope it’s of the group stage kind, while Hibs will miss out after finishing in the bottom six.
Both have added to their coefficient scores this season in the Europa Conference League qualifiers. Hibs achieved wins over Inter Club d'Escaldes and Luzern before defeat to Aston Villa, while Hearts got the better of Rosenborg with PAOK proving too much. Rangers, Celtic and Aberdeen were the other clubs to feature in Europe this season from Scotland.
UEFA list on their website the amount of coefficient points each club has, with scores from the 19/20 season onwards taken into account. Here is where Hearts and Hibs end up on a list of every club ranked by UEFA’s coefficient list, with the Edinburgh Evening News rankings sorted by order of current amount of points.
