Hearts and Hibs have both had European wins to savour this term but where does that leave them on the coefficent scale?

Steven Naismith’s Jambos are heading for the continent next season after European football of some form was confirmed at the weekend with a 4-2 Premiership win over Livingston. They will now hope it’s of the group stage kind, while Hibs will miss out after finishing in the bottom six.

Both have added to their coefficient scores this season in the Europa Conference League qualifiers. Hibs achieved wins over Inter Club d'Escaldes and Luzern before defeat to Aston Villa, while Hearts got the better of Rosenborg with PAOK proving too much. Rangers, Celtic and Aberdeen were the other clubs to feature in Europe this season from Scotland.