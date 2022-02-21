Unusual kick-off time confirmed for Hearts v St Mirren Scottish Cup tie

The game at Tynecastle Park on Saturday, March 12, has been given a 7.45pm start time in order for cameras to show it across the nation.

Full ticketing arrangements are to be announced in due course with both clubs likely to have a sizeable number of fans keen to see the match.

Hearts needed penalties to get past Livingston in the fifth round having won 5-0 at Auchinleck Talbot in their previous tie. St Mirren beat Kelty Hearts 4-0 after a 2-0 victory at Ayr United in the fourth round.

Tynecastle will host Hearts v St Mirren in the Scottish Cup next month.

The teams will meet in Edinburgh looking to secure a place in the semi-finals and eager to continue the fact they have both gone through two rounds of this season’s competition without conceding a goal.

St Mirren will almost certainly be under new management by then and are to interview Hearts coach Steven Naismith for the vacancy this week.

Naismith currently coaches Hearts Under-18s and has worked with the first team at Riccarton this season. He retired from playing last summer to begin a full-time career in coaching.

Saints see the 35-year-old, who is also part of Steve Clarke’s Scotland backroom team, as a potential successor to Jim Goodwin, who moved to Aberdeen last week.

Scott Brown has also spoken to the Paisley club’s board and put his case forward for the role, while other candidates are also on the shortlist.

