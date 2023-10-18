Gradual progress is being made after the player was stretchered off against Hibs

Hearts expect to be without defender Stephen Kingsley until next month following a scan on the defender's injured groin. Doctors confirmed that the 29-year-old had strained rather than torn a groin muscle against Hibs two weeks ago, meaning he will miss forthcoming league matches against Celtic and Rangers.

He was stretchered off in the second half of the 2-2 draw between the Edinburgh clubs amid concerns of more serious damage. However, Hearts have been boosted by news that Kingsley's absence will be short-term. He could return in time for matches in early November against Livingston in the Premiership and Rangers in the Viaplay Cup semi-final.

The Hearts head coach Steven Naismith told the Evening News that he is preparing for Sunday's visit of Celtic without the experienced left-back. "Kingsley won't make it this week and probably not next week, either," said Naismith. "He is feeling much better than he did when he came off against Hibs but Sunday comes too quickly.

"It was a groin and the scan showed it was a strain. It has settled quite a bit over the last week and a bit, which is a positive. Even if he is back outside training next week, the Rangers game at Ibrox [on 29 October] might come too quickly. There is a potential for him to be involved in the couple of games after that."