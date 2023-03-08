Valiant Hearts display but a familiar feeling as Celtic continue their Premiership title march

Josh Ginnelly's sixth-minute header was overhauled by Daizen Maeda before half-time and Kyogo Furuhashi and Sead Haksabanovic after the break to leave the Edinburgh club visibly frustrated. They fielded a much-changed line-up and delivered a creditable performance on the night but could not hold out against Celtic’s relentless probing.

The Parkhead side maintained a nine-point Premiership lead over Rangers as a result of this victory and remain odds on to retain the league title. Hearts, meanwhile, stay five points clear of Hibs in third place following the Ibrox club’s comfortable win at Easter Road.

With no Lawrence Shankland, Robert Snodgrass, Michael Smith, Barrie McKay or Alex Cochrane in Hearts’ starting line-up, goalkeeper Zander Clark donned the captain’s armband. Manager Robbie Neilson stated pre-match that several of the absentees were nursing injuries ahead of Saturday’s Scottish Cup tie between these clubs. Celtic also made changes, recalling full-backs Anthony Ralston and Alex Bernabei, midfielder Matt O’Riley and winger Liel Abada.

To confound many observers, Hearts took the lead after six minutes. Jorge Grant fed Andy Halliday for a run and cross from the left which Ginnelly headed home at the back post. The goal was awarded after VAR checked for offside.

Abada and Kyogo both had attempts off target as Celtic pressed for a quick equaliser. Maeda forced Kyogo’s low cross into the Hearts net on 25 minutes. Again, a VAR check confirmed no offside and this game was now level at 1-1. Clark became an extra concern for the visitors and needed treatment having collided with Maeda as the Japanese slid in to score. Maeda himself was forced off injured.

Next it was Ginnelly being replaced as another injury struck for Hearts. They predominantly formed a five-man defence in the first half as midfielders and outside centre-backs stepped forward to press when Celtic midfielders Aaron Mooy and Matt O'Riley advanced. That ploy worked overall up until the interval – allied to a decent threat on the counter-attack – although Jota was allowed time to cut inside and shoot off Clark’s right post before half-time.

It took Celtic a full hour to manoeuvre themselves ahead and, perhaps predictably, when it happened it stemmed from a lightning-quick attack. Mooy found space to slide a perfectly-weighted through pass for Kyogo on the run, and the Premiership's top goalscorer delivered a first-time shot beyond Clark into the net.

Celtic's Anthony Ralston with an acrobatic attempt on goal as Hearts defender Kye Rowles looks on.

The constant probing had paid off and no-one in green and white was of a mind to surrender the advantage once in their grasp. They wanted a third goal as this affair entered its closing period. It arrived through substitute Haksabanovic six minutes before full-time. He was granted time and space to dart inside from the left flank and angle a precise shot high into Clark’s top corner to complete the scoring.

Celtic (4-3-3): Hart; Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Bernabei; Mooy (Iwata 80), McGregor, O’Riley (Hatate 70); Abada (Haksabanovic 70), Kyogo (Oh 70), Maeda (Jota 30).

Hearts (3-5-2): Clark; Hill, Sibbick, Rowles; Atkinson, Devlin (M Smith 70), Kiomourtzoglou, Grant, Halliday (Kingsley 70); Forrest (McKay 70), Ginnelly (Oda 44 (Kuol 64)).