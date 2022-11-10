Football Australia captured the light-hearted but at-times emotional exchanges with national coach Graham Arnold. Devlin is speechless after learning he is in Arnold’s squad for Qatar, and Cummings says he can’t wait to take part in the tournament. Craig Goodwin, the Adelaide United forward, is also in the video which was published on social media.

Arnold named Devlin and his Hearts team-mates Kye Rowles and Nathaniel Atkinson in Australia’s 26-man squad. Hibs forward Martin Boyle is also included along with Cummings, the former Hibs, Rangers and Dundee striker who now plays Down Under. He earned a call-up for the land of his mother’s birth after 14 goals for Central Coast Mariners this season.

Devlin is heard saying that the international call for the biggest tournament in world football is “the best thing that’s ever happened in my life”. He adds that, “I’ve never felt more ready for something in my life”. The midfielder joined Hearts in 2021 from Newcastle Jets and quickly became a first-team regular at Tynecastle Park.

Cummings admits he “teared up a little bit” upon hearing that he was in the Socceroos final group for Qatar. He promises Arnold, “I won't let you down”. The 27-year-old holds full Scotland international caps but, because he only appeared in friendlies, FIFA have allowed him to switch his international allegiance to Australia.

He was called up for the first time in September and marked his Socceroos debut with a goal from the penalty spot in a friendly against New Zealand in Auckland.