VIDEO: Hearts in Europe - footage and report from Plzen

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson

Football correspondent

Published 21st Aug 2024, 16:52 BST
The Europa league play-off tie is looming in Czechia

Hearts’ European opponents Viktoria Plzen trained on Wednesday evening ahead of their meeting with the Tynecastle club. The Czechs did a light workout at the Doosan Arena with security tight 24 hours before kick-off in the first leg of the Europa League play-off.

There is good news for Hearts in terms of a returning player, with our video report running through the pre-match scenario.

