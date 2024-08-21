VIDEO: Hearts in Europe - footage and report from Plzen
The Europa league play-off tie is looming in Czechia
Hearts’ European opponents Viktoria Plzen trained on Wednesday evening ahead of their meeting with the Tynecastle club. The Czechs did a light workout at the Doosan Arena with security tight 24 hours before kick-off in the first leg of the Europa League play-off.
There is good news for Hearts in terms of a returning player, with our video report running through the pre-match scenario.