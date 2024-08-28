SNS Group

Viktoria Plzen coach Miroslav Koubek arrived in Edinburgh on Wednesday and instantly dismissed suggestions that Hearts are weak or vulnerable after recent results. The Czech coach is seeking to guide his team into the league phase of the Europa League but is concerned about an awkward 90 minutes at Tynecastle Park on Thursday.

Plzen are 1-0 up from last week’s first leg due to Daniel Oyegoke’s stoppage-time own goal in the Doosan Arena. Having won seven of eight competitive games this season, they are in fine form. Hearts, by, contract have drawn one and lost four of their five competitive outings.

Koubek dismissed any notion that Hearts are weak because of their domestic defeats. “The suggestion that Hearts would be a weak side is laughable,” he stressed. “A team that draws with Rangers in the Premiership, can they be a weak side? I think not. I knew it would be a hard tie and that Hearts will be difficult opponents, so we play with the utmost respect. We definitely do not underestimate anyone.

“Definitely, we want to score here. We are not here to defend a 1-0 because that is no advantage. It's good to have that result. The goal in the last minute helped because it defined tactics for this match in Edinburgh. Hearts will not play the way they played in Plzen, they will need to push forward and be on the offensive. We expect them to be more open because of that. In Plzen, we did a kind of siege and we do not expect that here.”

Plzen were given the luxury of a weekend off thank to the Czech Football Association, whilst Hearts lost 3-1 at Motherwell on Sunday in the Scottish Premiership. “We appreciated the break and we used it,” said Koubek. “Unlike Hearts, we had one more opponent and we played three weeks consecutively. We decided it was fair to use the opportunity that the Czech FA regulations provide to postpone a match if you are playing play-offs. We used the time to study our opponents, train more and watch videos.”

Having sold centre-back Robin Hranac to German Bundesliga club Hoffenheim in an £8m transfer deal, Plzen are now without one of their most influential figures. Koubek does not believe his team is weaker. “No, I don't believe that. You used the word in the question: The word is 'team',” he said,

“We need to work as a team to replace him. We need to work with tactics and I trust we can be successful. When a player like that leaves, a national team player, it leaves a hole in the squad, but everyone can be replaced. We are slightly better prepared because Hranac played at the Euros so wasn't with us during the summer. We were able to prepare alternatives and strategies without him.”

Midfielder Lukáš Červ, who stood out in last week’s first leg, is also wary of the dangers awaiting his colleagues at Tynecastle. “The goal last week was important but we are still only halfway through. It can definitely help us but a lot can change quickly in football. Ideally we are looking to add another one and seal it that way,” he explained.

He is aware that the home support will look to unsettle their guests from Czechia and thus help Hearts. “They might approach the match in that way. Now is the time to break the spell,” said Červ. “The atmosphere will definitely be better than an empty stadium. It's always great to play in such an atmosphere. The pitch is smaller so it will be coming from all four sides. We are looking forward to a brilliant atmosphere.

“Hearts played as we expected from watching videos of them. There was no surprise. We were at home. Now we need to prepare for their home game and I believe we can prepare well. A 1-0 lead is good for us and I trust we can finish it after 90 minutes. If the game goes to penalties, whether I'd take any penalty would depend on the situation on the pitch, team discussions and how each player will feel. I think I would trust myself to take a kick.”