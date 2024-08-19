Viktoria Plzen warn Hearts over fans entry and tickets

Unknown

Stadium rules laid out for travelling Jambos

Viktoria Plzen have warned Hearts fans that they will not be permitted entry to the Doosan Arena on Thursday except in the designated away section. Any non-Czech residents attempting to get into home sections for the Europa League play-off will be rejected as the host club put strict rules in place.

Hearts have sold out their area of the ground with around 650 fans making the journey from Edinburgh. Any additional supporters hoping to sit among Plzen locals will be stopped at the gate. Viktoria issued a statement making it clear that no Scots will be allowed except in the visiting section, and therefore Hearts fans should not try to buy tickets for home-end seats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The statement read: “With regard to the risky nature of the home match with Hearth of Midlothian FC, the club FC Viktoria Plzeň has taken the following measures when selling tickets and checking them when entering the stadium:

Entry to the stadium will only be allowed to citizens of the Czech Republic and citizens who prove their permanent residence in the territory of the Czech Republic. For children up to 15 years of age accompanied by an adult, one document for this adult is sufficient.

An identity check will be carried out at the entrance to the stadium for this match, each adult fan will be required to present an identity document proving the fulfillment of the above condition (identity card, passport). For children under 15 accompanied by an adult, one document of this adult's accompaniment is sufficient. Visitors who do not prove that they meet the conditions of entry will be denied entry to the stadium, regardless of whether they have a valid ticket and without the right to a refund of the entrance fee.

For Hearth of Midlothian fans, tickets are reserved exclusively for the away team's fan section, through the distribution of these tickets by the away team.

With the exception of the away sector, fans wearing Hearth of Midlothian FC shirts, scarves and other fan insignia will not be allowed into the stadium, regardless of ticket validity and without entitlement to a refund.”

The Plzen spokesperson Václav Hanzlík explained: “Traditionally, the entire visiting sector will be reserved for visiting fans, they will not be allowed into the stands intended for the Victorians for security reasons. We appeal to the fans not to resort to possible overselling of tickets in any case, and we believe that no Victorian will miss this duel and will enjoy another great football evening with us.”