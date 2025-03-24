Vladimir Romanov's Hearts: 12 photos that sum up eccentric former owner's reign amid fresh debate

By Ben Banks

Sports editor & journalist

Published 24th Mar 2025, 17:00 BST

Here are 12 defining photos from the Vladimir Romanov era at Hearts as the Lithuanian comes under fresh debate.

It was joyful, desperate, worrying and chaotic all in one go - with quiet just about the only thing Vladimir Romanov’s era at Hearts can’t be accused of being.

The Lithuanian was the main man at Tynecastle in the mid 2000s and early 2010s as the club won two Scottish Cups and entered the Champions League. But it came at a sobering financial cost with administration ending his time at the helm.

Romanov surfaced for the first time in more than a decade over the weekend as part of a new BBC podcast series on the former owner, The Czar of Hearts. In it, he made a range of fresh claims ranging from personal attacks to conspiracy theories.

New debate has been sparked over whether he should be viewed as a hero, a villain or perhaps a bit of both. In any case, his era came with some of the most dramatic moments football in Scotland has and likely will ever see. Here are 12 defining photos from that era.

Hearts manager John Robertson (left) joins owner Vladimir Romanov to attend Jackie McNamara's testimonial dinner

1. 29/11/04 - New era

Hearts manager John Robertson (left) joins owner Vladimir Romanov to attend Jackie McNamara's testimonial dinner | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

Vladimir Romanov is the man in the spotlight after announcing his wish to buy Hearts' existing shares at that time. At this point, he increased his shareholding to 55% in Hearts, offering 35 pence per share in hope of securing complete control of the Tynecastle club.

2. 21/10/05 - Man in the spotlight

Vladimir Romanov is the man in the spotlight after announcing his wish to buy Hearts' existing shares at that time. At this point, he increased his shareholding to 55% in Hearts, offering 35 pence per share in hope of securing complete control of the Tynecastle club. | Other 3rd Party Photo: SNS Group Craig Watson

Romanov snapped on the day he pulled the trigger on George Burley, despite an unbeaten start to the season.

3. 22/10/05 - Shock and awe

Romanov snapped on the day he pulled the trigger on George Burley, despite an unbeaten start to the season. | SNS Group

The Hearts squad along with their owner after clinching second place and more importantly Champions League football next season.

4. 03/05/06 - European glory

The Hearts squad along with their owner after clinching second place and more importantly Champions League football next season. | SNS Group

