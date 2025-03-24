It was joyful, desperate, worrying and chaotic all in one go - with quiet just about the only thing Vladimir Romanov’s era at Hearts can’t be accused of being.
The Lithuanian was the main man at Tynecastle in the mid 2000s and early 2010s as the club won two Scottish Cups and entered the Champions League. But it came at a sobering financial cost with administration ending his time at the helm.
Romanov surfaced for the first time in more than a decade over the weekend as part of a new BBC podcast series on the former owner, The Czar of Hearts. In it, he made a range of fresh claims ranging from personal attacks to conspiracy theories.
New debate has been sparked over whether he should be viewed as a hero, a villain or perhaps a bit of both. In any case, his era came with some of the most dramatic moments football in Scotland has and likely will ever see. Here are 12 defining photos from that era.
