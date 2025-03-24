It was joyful, desperate, worrying and chaotic all in one go - with quiet just about the only thing Vladimir Romanov’s era at Hearts can’t be accused of being.

The Lithuanian was the main man at Tynecastle in the mid 2000s and early 2010s as the club won two Scottish Cups and entered the Champions League. But it came at a sobering financial cost with administration ending his time at the helm.

Romanov surfaced for the first time in more than a decade over the weekend as part of a new BBC podcast series on the former owner, The Czar of Hearts. In it, he made a range of fresh claims ranging from personal attacks to conspiracy theories.

New debate has been sparked over whether he should be viewed as a hero, a villain or perhaps a bit of both. In any case, his era came with some of the most dramatic moments football in Scotland has and likely will ever see. Here are 12 defining photos from that era.

1 . 29/11/04 - New era Hearts manager John Robertson (left) joins owner Vladimir Romanov to attend Jackie McNamara's testimonial dinner

2 . 21/10/05 - Man in the spotlight Vladimir Romanov is the man in the spotlight after announcing his wish to buy Hearts' existing shares at that time. At this point, he increased his shareholding to 55% in Hearts, offering 35 pence per share in hope of securing complete control of the Tynecastle club.

3 . 22/10/05 - Shock and awe Romanov snapped on the day he pulled the trigger on George Burley, despite an unbeaten start to the season.

4 . 03/05/06 - European glory The Hearts squad along with their owner after clinching second place and more importantly Champions League football next season.