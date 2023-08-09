WATCH: A walk through Rosenborg's Lerkendal Stadium ahead of Hearts' Europa Conference League tie

From a statue of the legendary Nils Arne Eggen outside to the plush hotel inside, there is much to admire about Rosenborg’s Lerkendal Stadion. It is a proper old-school football venue built for European atmospheres, but with modern amenities added.

Eggen coached the Norwegian club for 23 in total between 1970 and 2010 and is immortalised in the image outside the Trondheim ground. Hearts play there in Thursday’s Europa Conference League third qualifying round first leg and are sure to revel in the surroundings shown by our video.