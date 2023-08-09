News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

WATCH: A walk through Rosenborg's Lerkendal Stadium ahead of Hearts' Europa Conference League tie

Trondheim venue is used to big European matches
Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson
Published 9th Aug 2023, 14:30 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 14:30 BST

From a statue of the legendary Nils Arne Eggen outside to the plush hotel inside, there is much to admire about Rosenborg’s Lerkendal Stadion. It is a proper old-school football venue built for European atmospheres, but with modern amenities added.

Eggen coached the Norwegian club for 23 in total between 1970 and 2010 and is immortalised in the image outside the Trondheim ground. Hearts play there in Thursday’s Europa Conference League third qualifying round first leg and are sure to revel in the surroundings shown by our video.

Related topics:Europa Conference League