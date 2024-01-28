Watch footage of Hearts celebrating their 150th anniversary at Tynecastle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Heart of Midlothian celebrated their 150th anniversary prior to Saturday's Premiership match against Aberdeen. The Edinburgh club were officially founded on 1 January, 1874, and are hosting various events to mark their sesquicentennial.

These started with the unfurling of a flag on the pitch at Tynecastle Park, as shown in our video above. The Hearts chairwoman Ann Budge, who played a huge part in getting the club out of administration in 2014, took to the field alongside chief executive Andrew McKinlay and Foundation of Hearts chairman Gerry Mallon.

The Foundation is backed by more than 8,000 members who pledge cash each month to provide Hearts with extra funding. The supporters behind FoH were also instrumental in keeping their club alive.