Watch footage of Hearts players and fans celebrating after beating Hibs

Around 3,800 visiting fans left Easter Road in joyous mood

Barry Anderson
Barry Anderson
Published 28th Dec 2023
 Comment
Lawrence Shankland's stoppage-time winning goal sparked euphoria among Hearts fans as their team won the Edinburgh derby in dramatic fashion. The prolific striker curled the decisive strike past Hibs goalkeeper David Marshall and took the acclaim from around 3,800 away fans behind the goal.

At full-time, there were further scenes as the Tynecastle support hailed a huge result for their side. Hearts have now won six of their last eight matches, and seven of their last nine, and are building momentum under head coach Steven Naismith.

Our video above shows footage at the final whistle as Hearts players celebrate on the pitch before moving over to acclaim their fans.

