Watch Hearts fans belt out their Christmas chant in an ode to Australia's Cammy Devlin
The Australian midfielder's popularity was made clear at Rugby Park
Hearts midfielder Cammy Devlin was the subject of a Christmas song at Rugby Park on Saturday as supporters rejoiced after their team's 1-0 win over Kilmarnock.
A deflected shot from Lawrence Shankland earned the Edinburgh club three points, but the 1,300 travelling fans dedicated a chant to Devlin both during and after the game.
They adopted the Wham! Christmas tune "Last Christmas", originally released in 1986, and altered the lyrics to the chorus in honour of Devlin - a popular figure at Tynecastle Park. The Australian internationalist came as a substitute after 64 minutes to help his team see out the victory.
Our video above shows how the Hearts players responded at full-time as the fans belted out their festive melody.