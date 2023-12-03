Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hearts midfielder Cammy Devlin was the subject of a Christmas song at Rugby Park on Saturday as supporters rejoiced after their team's 1-0 win over Kilmarnock.

A deflected shot from Lawrence Shankland earned the Edinburgh club three points, but the 1,300 travelling fans dedicated a chant to Devlin both during and after the game.

They adopted the Wham! Christmas tune "Last Christmas", originally released in 1986, and altered the lyrics to the chorus in honour of Devlin - a popular figure at Tynecastle Park. The Australian internationalist came as a substitute after 64 minutes to help his team see out the victory.