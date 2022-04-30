Watch: Hearts fans in Scott Wilson tribute as stadium announcer steps down

Wilson revealed in February he would be stepping down at the end of the campaign. With him absent for the last match of the league campaign against Rangers, Saturday’s fixture with Ross County was his swansong.

Having been in charge of the PA system in Gorgie for 20 years, earning himself the moniker ‘The Voice of Hearts’, the home supporters chose to begin their tribute in the 20th minute. ‘The Twirly’ was performed as fans clapped and chanted “there’s only one Scott Wilson”.

Wilson, who'll remain at Tynecastle on hospitality duties next term, applauded the support in return as he patted his chest in a gesture of appreciation.

Hearts fans pay tribute to stadium announcer Scott Wilson. Picture: SNS

Hearts have yet to announce who will be the new stadium announcer going forward. One candidate is former Radio Forth DJ Mark Martin, who already works in the club’s commercial department.

