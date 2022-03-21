Watch: Hearts flop Loic Damour scores incredible opener for French loan club

Loic Damour is on loan at Le Mans for the duration of the 2021/22 season. Picture: SNS

Lurking at the end of the area as a free-kick was swung into the penalty box, the midfielder was on hand to lash an incredible first-time effort past the goalkeeper and high into the net.

It was his first strike in 21 matches for the Championnat National side, who he joined on loan from Hearts last summer.

The thunderous goal gave Le Mans the lead in their away trip. Former Hearts team-mate Armand Gnanduillet was also on the scoresheet from the penalty spot midway through the second half but it wasn’t enough for victory as the ten-man hosts equalised for a second time a minute later.

Le Mans sit in sixth position but are well in the promotion hunt, just four points off third.

Damour will return to Tynecastle this summer with another year left on his deal.

