Hearts defender Kye Rowles scored his first international goal in Australia's World Cup qualifying win against Lebanon today. A 2-0 win for the Socceroos sets them up for Tuesday's return match away to the same opponents.

Rowles claimed the second goal on 54 minutes with a first-time finish in off the post following a corner. St Mirren's Keanu Baccus had put the Australians ahead after only five minutes in what transpired as a comfortable win.

