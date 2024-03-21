Watch Hearts' Kye Rowles score his first international goal in Australia's World Cup qualifier
Hearts defender Kye Rowles scored his first international goal in Australia's World Cup qualifying win against Lebanon today. A 2-0 win for the Socceroos sets them up for Tuesday's return match away to the same opponents.
Rowles claimed the second goal on 54 minutes with a first-time finish in off the post following a corner. St Mirren's Keanu Baccus had put the Australians ahead after only five minutes in what transpired as a comfortable win.
Hearts full-back Nathaniel Atkinson also played from the start alongside Rowles. Both completed 90 minutes and are again likely to be involved against Lebanon on Tuesday. They remain integral figures in Graham Arnold's Australia squad as they look to qualify for the 2026 World Cup finals. They now have three successive wins in Group I.