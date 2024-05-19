Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There were emotional scenes after full-time at Tynecastle on Saturday

Peter Haring was given a guard of honour as he said farewell to Hearts on Saturday following six years at Tynecastle Park. The club’s first-team squad gathered to pay tribute to the popular Austrian following the season-ending 3-3 draw with Rangers, and he looked slightly overwhelmed by the adulation.

His contract is expiring and won’t be renewed but Hearts players and supporters gave him a rousing reception. Head coach Steven Naismith along with coaching staff and players then did a lap of honour around Tynecastle, taking acclaim from the Gorgie Ultras group as well as thousands of other supporters.

The Edinburgh club have enjoyed a successful campaign by finishing third in the Scottish Premiership. That guarantees European league-stage football next season in either the Europa League or Conference League. They also reached the semi-finals of both Scotland’s national cup competitions.