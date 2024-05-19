Watch Hearts players bid farewell to Peter Haring as they celebrate with Gorgie Ultras and other fans
and live on Freeview channel 276
Peter Haring was given a guard of honour as he said farewell to Hearts on Saturday following six years at Tynecastle Park. The club’s first-team squad gathered to pay tribute to the popular Austrian following the season-ending 3-3 draw with Rangers, and he looked slightly overwhelmed by the adulation.
His contract is expiring and won’t be renewed but Hearts players and supporters gave him a rousing reception. Head coach Steven Naismith along with coaching staff and players then did a lap of honour around Tynecastle, taking acclaim from the Gorgie Ultras group as well as thousands of other supporters.
The Edinburgh club have enjoyed a successful campaign by finishing third in the Scottish Premiership. That guarantees European league-stage football next season in either the Europa League or Conference League. They also reached the semi-finals of both Scotland’s national cup competitions.
Our video shows Haring emerging from the tunnel for his guard of honour before the players walked round to take the acclaim from all four sides of the stadium.