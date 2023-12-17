Watch Hearts players celebrate after their historic win over Celtic in Glasgow

Joyous scenes at full-time underlined the importance of the result for those in maroon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hearts put a Celtic Park hoodoo to bed on Saturday with an inspired 2-0 victory in Glasgow's easy end. It was their first league win away to Celtic since 2007 and acted as a huge tonic on the Tynecastle squad.

The three points pushed them up to third in the Premiership table and created scenes of elation at full-time. Hearts players shook hands with their Parkhead counterparts and then approached the stadium's away section to take the acclaim from their own fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic supporters had argued and almost come to blows as disorder broke out in the main stand during the second half. However, the enduring image at the end was of captain Lawrence Shankland leading the Hearts team across to salute their followers.