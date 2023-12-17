Watch Hearts players celebrate after their historic win over Celtic in Glasgow
Joyous scenes at full-time underlined the importance of the result for those in maroon
Hearts put a Celtic Park hoodoo to bed on Saturday with an inspired 2-0 victory in Glasgow's easy end. It was their first league win away to Celtic since 2007 and acted as a huge tonic on the Tynecastle squad.
The three points pushed them up to third in the Premiership table and created scenes of elation at full-time. Hearts players shook hands with their Parkhead counterparts and then approached the stadium's away section to take the acclaim from their own fans.
Celtic supporters had argued and almost come to blows as disorder broke out in the main stand during the second half. However, the enduring image at the end was of captain Lawrence Shankland leading the Hearts team across to salute their followers.
Our video above captured the moment as the significance of a historic result set in.