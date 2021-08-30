Watch historic moment as Hearts fans complete takeover of club and Foundation of Hearts confirmed as majority shareholders

The historic documents completing the share-transfer deal that will see the Foundation of Hearts become majority shareholders of the Tynecastle team were signed by Ann Budge this afternoon.

The momentous moment, which completes an eight-year campaign and celebrated as Heart and Soul Day, was captured in the home dressing room under the banner statement ‘We don’t have fans, we have the heart and soul of Edinburgh”.

Monthly pledges from around 8000 fans back the supporters' movement which have now successfully transferred club owner Budge’s shares. She invested £2.5million of her own money to remove the club from administration seven years ago and kick-off the recovery.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Foundation of Hearts chairman Stuart Wallace (L) and Hearts owner Ann Budge.

The transfer had been anticipated earlier, however delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic saw the transfer time-frame extended until today’s iconic moment.

Completion of negotiations and the legalities will make Hearts the largest fan-owned club in the country.