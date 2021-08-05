Watch incoming Hearts signing Cameron Devlin in action as he scores a screamer

Cameron Devlin is heading to Hearts.

The 23-year-old Newcastle Jets man has just finished playing for his country at the Olympics in Japan and is awaiting permission to head to Edinburgh, where he will sign a long-term contract.

He operates mainly as a central midfielder, however the occasional break forward can result in spectacular goals. His only strike for former club Wellington Phoenix last season was dispatched from more than 25 yards out and earned him the club’s goal of the season award.

The Phoenix tweet illustrated Devlin’s scoring ability, although he is noted more for his energy than attacking instincts and Hearts believe he will be a useful addition to their squad.

He was part of Australia’s squad for the Olympic Games in Japan and featured in their third match against Egypt. His previous clubs include Wellington Phoenix, Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers.