WATCH: Pitchside videos of Hearts' triple training sessions in Tenerife as gruelling workouts are explained
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 26-man Hearts squad are being put through their paces at a pre-season training camp in Tenerife to prepare for the new campaign. Temperatures touching 30 degrees are the daily norm this week and head coach Steven Naismith is working his squad hard with double and triple sessions.
Morning workouts begin at 10am with a 90-minute session, which today was focused on ballwork after some intense running over the weekend. The players then head to the outdoor gym at their plush base before stopping for lunch at 1.30pm. They return to the training pitch for their third session of the day between 4pm and 5pm.
The Edinburgh News gained pitchside access to the sessions and compiled several videos, which can be viewed above. It shows the team in good spirits despite their gruelling schedule and the understandable fatigue which will be starting to set in. Naismith is heard issuing instructions and encouragement alongside coaches Frankie McAvoy and Gordon Forrest.
The Hearts players have worked tirelessly so far and there will not be much respite between now and their flight home to Edinburgh on Thursday. The week-long trip is designed to hone fitness as the Tynecastle side look to compete domestically and in European competition during the season ahead.
New signings Daniel Oyegoke, James Penrice, Blair Spittal, Yan Dhanda, Musa Drammeh and Ryan Fulton are all training with the squad in Tenerife and looking sharp. Zander Clark, Lawrence Shankland and Kenneth Vargas have not joined the group yet having been on international duty until recently. The capture of Gerald Taylor is still in the offing with immigration documents being worked on to finalise his loan move from Deportivo Saprissa in Costa Rica.