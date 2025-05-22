Winger from Greece is moving to the Scottish Premiership for season 2025/26

Alexandros Kyziridis will join Hearts on a three-year deal next month aiming to continue a rich vein of goalscoring form. The Greek winger signed a pre-contract agreement to move to Tynecastle Park on the back of a productive campaign at Slovakian club Zemplín Michalovce, where he scored 16 goals and claimed eight assists in 26 appearances this season.

Hearts feel they have secured a player with significant potential who, aged 24, could develop into a real asset in the William Hill Scottish Premiership. Identified by the data algorithms of Jamestown Analytics and eager to prove himself in British football, Kyziridis’ eye for goal will make him popular in Gorgie if he can replicate those scoring feats.

Hearts are now under the command of newly-appointed head coach Derek McInnes, who is keen to use wide players and inject pace into the team next season. Kyziridis’ form in Slovakia suggests he could play a key role. Many of his goals this season were captured on social media by the highly-regarded football analyst Tom Irving on his Irving Analysis account. His video can be viewed below.

The Edinburgh club also plan to sign at least one more winger. They are close to finalising a deal to sign the Kazakhstan internationalist Islam Chesnokov on a pre-contract, but would prefer a quick transfer this summer if possible. Midfield targets have also been identified, plus Belgian striker Elton Kabangu is expected to complete a permanent move to Hearts after arriving in January on loan from Union Saint-Gilloise.

Norwegian defender Christian Borchgrevink has signed a pre-contract deal to leave Valerenga. He will report to Riccarton for pre-season training next month, joined by Kyziridis and possibly several others. There will also be departures as McInnes begins reshaping the first-team squad. Hearts confirmed that winger Barrie McKay and midfielder Jorge Grant are leaving when their contracts expire at the end of the month. Goalkeeper Craig Gordon and captain Lawrence Shankland have been offered extensions.

Hearts issued a statement on Wednesday confirmed Kyziridis as their latest signing: “Heart of Midlothian Football Club is pleased to confirm the pre-contract signing of Greek winger Alexandros Kyziridis. The 24-year-old will join the Jambos on a three-year deal in the summer, subject to Scottish FA approval, following the expiration of his contract with Slovak top flight side MFK Zemplin Michalovce.

“A pacey, direct attacker with an eye for goal, Alexandros has been one of Slovakian football’s success stories, finishing this campaign second top of the Slovak First Football League goalscoring charts. He scored 16 goals in all competitions and can boast of 23 goal involvements in 28 games this season.

New Hearts manager and transfer deals being finalised

“Predominantly a left-sided winger, Alexandros is a product of the youth system of Greek giants PAOK. He made his professional debut for fellow Greek outfit Iraklis in 2018/19 before helping Volos retain their Greek Super League status the following year.

“He began a two-year spell in Slovakia in 2020, joining FC ViOn Zlate Moravce. His first campaign was a successful one as Alexandros inspired the side to a fifth-place top flight finish, and play-off qualification for a UEFA Conference League spot. Although ViOn were edged out in the final after extra time, Alexandros bagged four goals across the semis and final.

“The following season was more challenging as ViOn finished in the league’s Relegation Group, but after avoiding the drop Alexandros was named in the Slovak First Football League’s U21 Team of the Season. His form caught the eye of Debrecen, one of Hungary’s most successful clubs, and in 2022/23 he was on the move. Alexandros’ debut campaign in Hungary ended with Debrecen finishing third in the top league, securing European football qualifiers.

“That was followed up in 2023/24 by narrowly missing out, by one league place, on another crack at Europe but Alexandros did get his first taste of European football that year as Debrecen navigated through R2 of Conference League qualifying before being eliminated in R3 by Rapid Vienna.

“Slovakia came calling once again and Alexandros returned to the Slovak top flight at the start of this season with Zemplin Michalovce. Although a finish in the Championship Group would evade Zemplínčania by only two points, Alexandros has enjoyed a standout season. Steering them away from the drop and to the top of the Relegation Group – and with it a play-off place for European qualification - he notched 16 goals in 28 appearances, recorded seven assists, and is second across the entire Slovak top tier for goals scored.

“Alexandros now follows in the footsteps of countrymen Takis Fyssas and Christos Karipidis in bringing Greece to Gorgie, and we look forward to welcoming him to Tynecastle Park in June.”

