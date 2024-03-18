Hearts fans never fail to bring noise and colour wherever they go, and this season is no exception. Jambos have followed their team from Tynecastle to Trondheim, Toumba and back again during an exhilarating campaign.

Supporters have rejoiced around Scotland at some impressive results as their team build a commanding lead as the third-best side in the Scottish Premiership. They have also reached the Scottish Cup semi-finals, leaving them one match away from a final at Hampden Park.

Our selection of the best photos of Hearts fans from season 2023/24 so far provides a flavour of the atmosphere:

1 . Glasgow: Hearts v Rangers Supporters set off pyrotechnics during the League Cup semi-final between Rangers and Hearts at Hampden.

2 . Fir Park: Motherwell v Hearts A young fan is ecstatic celebrating his team's goal in November's 2-1 league win.

3 . Tynecastle: Hearts v Aberdeen Two young fans are captivated during the 2-0 Hearts win in January.

4 . Thessaloniki: PAOK v Hearts A group of Jambos in Greece for the Europa Conference League play-off second leg in August.