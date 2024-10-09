Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Ham and former Hearts star Andy Irving trained with the Scotland National Team for the first time on Tuesday after earning his maiden call-up.

Former Hearts star Andy Irving has taken a left-field route to reach the senior Scotland national team set-up.

From playing for Berwick Rangers to making his English Premier League breakthrough with West Ham United in the space of seven years, it has been an impressive career rise for the Portobello native. He has had stop offs in the German third tier and the Austrian Bundesliga along the way.

The box-to-box midfielder, 24, could now cap off a memorable couple of weeks by earning his first international cap and come face-to-face with Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric as the Scots prepare to take on Croatia in their latest Nations League match this weekend.

Irving, who has made three substitute appearances for the Hammers so far this season, is highly-rated at the London Stadium by manager Julen Lopetegui. Last week, the Spaniard described him as a “very good player, technically” who will become a “very interesting player” when he adapts to the “physical rhythm” in the Premier League.

Speaking to the Scotland National Team’s social media channel, Irving confessed he can’t wait to get started. “I’m absolutely delighted to be here and ready to take in the experience of being part of the national team,” he said. “It’s been a mad kind of journey, to be honest.

“I’ve had lots of amazing experiences paired with some bad throughout my time in Germany, especially. But I think as a player on the pitch my game has really developed. I’ve added different parts to my game and throughout my time in Austria I played sometimes a bit more as an attacking midfielder and as a No.10. So I’ve played a bit of both now, whereas in Scotland I mostly played a bit more defensive.

“So I think I’ve added different things to my game and off the pitch, my experiences living abroad and learning a different language, a different culture has really helped me grow as a person and toughened me up a bit.

“Throughout my time at West Ham so far, it’s been great. I’m really, really enjoying it. The last few weeks, especially. Getting a bit of game time has been great and that new challenge is something that I’m really excited for. Since I’ve been there with the manager, players and all the staff it’s been really good. To be part of a club that size and playing alongside the players that I’m playing with is something I’m loving at the moment.

“It means everything (to be part of the senior Scotland squad). To play for your country is the biggest honour that you can have in football. So to be here now and to have this opportunity is just amazing. Thinking back to when I was a little kid, running about with a Scotland top on, to be here now as part of the national team is something really special.”